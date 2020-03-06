Brimming with cultural gems, Lisbon in spring is a thing of beauty

Riding a bike in Lisbon is fun: the cycling lanes are almost as wide as the roads, the traffic is seldom heavy and you can take your bike pretty much anywhere you want Miguel isn’t your typical bicycle tour guide. He’s almost 65, potbellied and balding from the sides.

Once the owner of an advertising firm, he now conducts bike tours of the city he grew up in for free. Last month, he cycled all the way from Vienna to Budapest, a journey that had him on the road for 10 straight days. “Money doesn’t interest me too much. You don’t know how long you’ll ...