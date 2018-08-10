Britain's lone walk

As someone who loves London and can tolerate the rest of the United Kingdom, I am riveted by its bumbling over Brexit. Bumbling may be too kind a word for the sort of lunacy that the UK seems to have embarked upon.

While many nations are trying to get into the European Union, the UK is in the process of leaving it and, now it appears, will exit the EU in the next few months with no trade deal. But, of course, it is their country and they should have control over it. Indeed, they would look at the things that the Indian people are obsessed over — beef and divorce and citizens’ ...