Broken America

Ever since Donald Trump became the president of the United States, there has been a laser-like focus on what brought things to such a pass in one of the most powerful nations in the world. Bing Liu’s debut documentary, Minding The Gap, shows how broken the country is — and how it has always been.

While telling the stories about himself and his friends, Zack and Keire, in a sleepy town called Rockford in Illinois, Bing captures forgotten America in a kaleidoscopic fashion. Compiling footage over 12 years of the three of them skateboarding in the desolate streets of Rockford, ...