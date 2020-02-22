Change in the air

The big buzz in the spring auctions of Indian art in New York this March is a single collector sale with 153 curated lots that measures the range and richness of modernism in the subcontinent.

Based entirely on Jane and Kito de Boer’s methodically built up collection that began in 1992 and continues till date — the couple was at India Art Fair in New Delhi earlier this year — the Christie’s auction of their works includes a live sale on the morning of March 18, as well as an online one from March 13 to 20. If Christie’s has put its muscle behind the de ...