CHESS#1310

The Leon Masters saw Wesley So win two extremely close matches to take a second consecutive title. So is world number two and rated 2852 (Rapids). His final opponent, Francisco Vallejo Pons is a relatively lowly 2628.

His first opponent, R Praggnanandhaa, is rated an absurdly low 1736 (beginner level). Praggnanandhaa is the world’s youngest GM in the world but he hasn’t played rapid tournaments for years. There’s also a wide gulf between Praggnanandhaa’s classical rating of 2529 and So’s 2780. The 12-year-old won the first game of the four-game match. ...