CHESS#1336

Last week, D Gukesh completed his third and final GM norm at the Delhi Open to gain the Grandmaster title at the age of 12 years, seven months and 17 days. This makes him a mere 17 days older than the record-holder, Sergei Karjakin.

Gukesh is profiled on page 2, where you'll find more details about the Chennai-based youngster's career and life. The Delhi Open was won by Levan Pantsulaia of Georgia. He was the best placed in terms of tiebreak after a seven way tie with Mosadeghpour Masoud (Iran), Kirill Stupak (Belarus), Farrukh Amonatov (Tajikistan), Diptayan Ghosh, Abhijeet ...