Chess #1353

The Moscow Grand Prix has generated plenty of excitement and upsets. The semi-final lineup is Hikaru Nakamura Vs Alexander Grischuk and Ian Nepomniachtchi Vs Radoslaw Wojtaszek, and the first round of the semis ended in two draws. Top seed Anish Giri was knocked out in the first round by Daniil Dubov while Levon Aronian lost to Nepomniachtchi.

In a broader sense, it would surprising if there were no surprises in a KO format. At this level, with an all 2,700-plus field, most games at classical time controls end in draws. But rapid and blitz tiebreakers guarantee a result, which will ...