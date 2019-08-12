China's syndromes in India's ocean

Bertil Lintner’s book The Costliest Pearl is perhaps the most comprehensive account of the contemporary geopolitics of the maritime Eastern Hemisphere. It covers the ground from Djibouti to Vanuatu and the water from the South China Sea to the Southern Indian Ocean.

And although it covers the actions and reactions of the powers from within and without the region, it is China that lies at the heart of the plot. In that sense, Mr Lintner’s book mirrors the biggest geopolitical — and perhaps historic — narrative of our time: China’s rise as a global power and ...