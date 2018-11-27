City of poets

Facing housing problems in Delhi in the 1990s, Urdu poet and satirist Asrar Jaameyi bemoaned: “Keh do Zafar se Dilli ke us koo-e-yaar mein/ Do gaz zameen milti hai ab sattar hazaar mein (Tell Zafar that in his beloved street of Delhi/ Two yards of land now cost seventy thousand)”.

He was referring to the last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah ‘Zafar’ II’s lament on not being buried in his beloved Delhi; after the First War of Independence in 1857-58, he was exiled to Rangoon. Those of Zafar’s contemporaries who were buried in Delhi, too, have not fared that ...