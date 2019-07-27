Conversations about longing

The poem opening the book under review is titled “It is 1966” and owes a debt — as acknowledged by the poet — to Aga Shahid Ali’s “A Lost Memory of Delhi”.

The narrator of Srilata’s poem, like the one on Ali’s, spies on her parents. They are on a date: “I take a taxi to the park / where they are sitting on a bench, / a foot apart from each other, / he with his face resolutely averted, / she with her eyes on the poorly tended flowers.” It is before the narrator is born, so this is an imagined memory, one that she cannot have. ...