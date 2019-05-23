Cook who made Apple great again

Tim Cook: The Genius Who Took Apple to the Next Level Leander Kahney Penguin Business; Rs 699, 303 pages That Tim Cook was a somewhat surprising and unnatural choice to succeed Steve Jobs as CEO of Apple is a fairly well-known fact. The move seemed all the more astonishing simply because Mr Jobs, in ill health and fighting cancer at the time, had handpicked Mr Cook for the role.

The consternation was understandable: Mr Cook was clearly devoid of the trailblazing qualities that had made Mr Jobs a global tech phenomenon. He possessed none of Mr Jobs’ disruptive talents, nor ...