Covid's toll on women

Actor Nandita Das recently released a short film called Listen to Her, where she plays a woman who juggles work-from-home with her work-at-home responsibilities. We see her trying to do a video call with her colleagues while being constantly interrupted by her young son and a husband who throws out orders at her from off screen. And then she gets a call.

An abused woman, wanting to reach out to a helpline, calls her number by mistake. Das listens in horror to the sounds of the woman’s screams and the squeals of her child as her husband beats her up. Later, she listens to the woman ...