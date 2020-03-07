Creative problem

Amidst concerns that this week’s Armory Show in New York would not proceed as planned, the popular art fair on the Hudson river’s piers 90 and 94 opened to what is being described as a relieved success. Well-known collectors arrived without the fanfare of masks despite Manhattan reporting its tryst with coronavirus.

Other fairs globally are being more cautious and have cancelled or postponed indefinitely their annual outings, among them Art Basel Hong Kong and Art Dubai, both earlier scheduled for this month. The 15th edition of Art Tokyo, also this month, too, stands annulled. ...