'Crimes of Grindelwald': All you'd expect to find in a Harry Potter world

Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald, the second instalment in the five-part Fantastic Beasts’ series, has all that you’d expect to find in a Harry Potter world. And yet, it stands apart. The movie picks up exactly where the first film, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, left off.

Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) is arrested and imprisoned in New York, but manages to escape (the trailers show as much). The rest of the film is about chasing the Dark Wizard as he lures his opponents and prospective allies into a trap. While the first film scored in ...