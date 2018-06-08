Cyber heists

Despite Irumbu Thirai being his first movie, I would like to believe that director P S Mithran reads newspapers every day.

How else can a film-maker incorporate uncomfortable details such as fudging regular bank SMSes? Or, depict robbers tracking social media profiles for vacation details of homeowners? Or, portray how allowing apps unfettered access to our smartphones is the reason why big data has become the new oil? With Arjun as the suave antagonist who makes illegal use of even Aadhaar data, Mithran has managed to make a movie that can be a bigger flashpoint for Bharatiya Janata ...