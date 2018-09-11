Democracy without democrats?

Pakistan Adrift Navigating Troubled Waters Asad Durrani Context 273 pages; Rs 699 Lieutenant General Asad Durrani, a former head of the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan, was in the news recently as co-author of a set of conversations with a former head of India’s external intelligence agency — RAW.

The novelty of this, a serious but cordial conversation between RAW and the ISI, gave that book a wide readership and for many, in both India and Pakistan, a certain notoriety. His new book Pakistan Adrift will certainly be of value to ...