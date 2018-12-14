Designed to order

He Jiankui, the Chinese doctor having set the world aflutter with his announcement that he had created the first genetically edited babies, has disappeared. He braved it out for the first few days, but skipped town when the outcry over his behaviour grew too loud.

He was initially surprised at the outrage. For this case specifically, He said, he felt proud and if there was anything he regretted, it was that the news had slipped out prematurely. Even if we set aside the possibility that this may not be He’s first such experiment, what is important is that he did not see this as an ...