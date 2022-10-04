Designer homes, immune to pandemic blues, are inviting new interest

Right before the pandemic, Sotheby’s International Realty organised a highbrow fashion show at Sunteck's Signature Island in Mumbai’s upscale commercial hub, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), to showcase the building's luxurious facilities. Sashaying down the ramp with some of India’s top models was actor Deepika Padukone. The event, attended by many of Bollywood’s leading figures, was hosted in total privacy in the building’s basement that was swanky enough to match the foyer of any of the city’s five-star hotels.