Die, relive, repeat

After slagging off Netflix in my previous column for being unimaginative in its operations, it might be a little rich of me to wax eloquent about a new show on the streaming platform.

Nevertheless, my profession demands I bring it to my readers’ notice whenever I stumble upon something as scintillating as this show about a woman who dies on the night of her 36th birthday party only to relive the same night in an infinite loop. Natasha Lyonne brings blistering energy as the freewheeling Manhattan-based Russian Jew, Nadia Vulvokov, who keeps dying in richly imagined ways only to ...