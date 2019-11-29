Diss and be damned

If you’re looking for entertainment, some pleasant diversion from your dull workday, Twitter is often the place to get it. Twitter fights are the best of all, in my book.

When people throw their 280-character worth of outrage, snark and derision at each other, or at someone, it’s time to get the popcorn and enjoy the show. Last week, the social media platform hosted one such flood of righteous indignation when Tom Nichols, an American academic and columnist, tweeted: “I think Indian food is terrible, and we pretend it isn’t.” Ouch. Who on earth was Nichols ...