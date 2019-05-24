Diversity's child

As the long, fractious, and often nasty, general elections drew to a close on May 19, there was one piece of heartwarming news to cheer about: Sprinter Dutee Chand announced that she was in a same-sex relationship.

With that, the 23-year-old athlete became India’s first openly gay sportsperson, unafraid to talk about her sexuality and sexual orientation, and an inspiration to millions of LGBT people in the country who continue to fight the stigma attached to their alternate sexual identities. Last year, the Supreme Court read down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and ...