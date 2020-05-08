Don't listen to the Pollyannas

Hunkered down in our metaphorical bunkers to escape the C virus, the world is trapped in a time loop with each day appearing pretty much the same as yesterday. Tomorrow holds no surprises.

As Tom Hanks, hosting a remote episode of NBC’s Saturday Night Live show, said: “There’s no such thing as Saturdays anymore. It’s just, every day is today.” Hashtag “whatdayisit” went viral on social media after a Fox 8 News anchor Todd Meany, created a morning show What Day Is It? in which he flicked pages of an old-fashioned calendar and flagged up the ...