Drooling at Tiffany's: A walkthrough the brand's first India store

The Chanakya, a plush mall in Central Delhi, is the city’s latest magnet for luxury-lovers. Oozing with opulence, it is now also home to one of America’s oldest luxury brands, one that helped make New York’s Fifth Avenue an iconic thoroughfare.

About two weeks ago, Tiffany and Co, the American jewellery giant that has been around since 1837, made its India debut here. Sprawling, well, luxuriously, over a space of 2,600 sq ft, Tiffany and Co celebrates New York with large frames of the Brooklyn Bridge and Empire State Building. This store has been built in exactly the ...