Earth's demographic myth

EMPTY PLANET: The Shock of Global Population Decline Darrell Bricker & John Ibbitson Hachette India Pages 288; Rs 599 The most authoritative — and depressing — projections for world population growth made so far have been by the United Nations: Nine billion people on the planet by the year 2050, ballooning to 11 billion by the end of the century, perhaps leaving only standing room on earth.

It is easy to imagine a planet devastated by overexploitation of natural resources. But are these dire predictions valid? Darrell Bricker, CEO of the research firm ...