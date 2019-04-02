EU's single-currency disaster

EURO TRAGEDY A drama in nine acts Ashoka Mody Oxford University Press, 651 pages; $34.95 Anyone wanting to understand why the European Union’s single currency area — the Eurozone — has failed to bridge political divisions within the EU or disappointed many of the 19 EU countries that opted for the euro after its launch in 1999 – should read Ashoka Mody’s clearly written and meticulously referenced Euro Tragedy.

Dr Mody’s account of the series of problems faced by Italy, a Eurozone member, indirectly throws light on why it ...