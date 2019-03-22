Evan Thomas' biography of Sandra Day O'Connor sums up an overachiever

For some time now, Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been having a moment. Books, documentaries, a major feature film, even a best-selling comic-book-cum-biography have celebrated the feminist litigator and second woman to serve on the United States Supreme Court.

Still, all this attention to No 2 implicitly raises the question of whatever happened to No 1. Evan Thomas answers that question in his fascinating and revelatory biography, First: Sandra Day O’Connor. There are many parallels between the lives of RBG and SDO — early confrontations with discrimination, fierce work ethics, ...