Exorcising Twitter

When I was younger and when computers weren’t central to our existence, I had never imagined one day I would find myself looking into a world full of hate. Had someone told me then that this world would exist in a virtual realm but that it would spill into our flesh-and-blood lives, like in a horror film, I would have shuddered. But I would have also brushed it off as imaginary nonsense or fiction.

That was in a time long before Twitter. I remember when we were first introduced to this exciting new creature, how carefully we thought about what we wanted to say to the world. The ...