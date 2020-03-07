Frames per Second: So easy to kill a man

“The guard told me you had left,” said Meenakshi Iyer (Konkona Sen Sharma) on finding her travelling companion, photographer Raja (Rahul Bose), sleeping under a tree in the winter sun, just outside a forest guest house where the two, along with Meenakshi’s infant son Santanam, have taken refuge.

A few minutes before, the duo — the protagonists of Aparna Sen’s Mr and Mrs Iyer (2002) — have an altercation as the guest house has only one usable room that Meenakshi — a married, traditional, Tamil Brahmin woman — does not want to share with Raja. ...