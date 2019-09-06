Free speech in the crosshairs

Every democracy has a few dark corners, a few undemocratic lapses. But one has to start worrying about its fate when there is a clear pattern of aggression against one of its most important pillars — freedom of the press.

Last week, the Uttar Pradesh police charged journalist Pawan Jaiswal with criminal conspiracy, cheating and providing false evidence after he did a video report of children being served only rotis and salt for their mid-day meal at a primary school in Seur in Mirzapur. The video clip went viral, and while we learnt of this shame, this abomination of children being ...