Goddess power

It is that time of the year when the goddess is worshipped in several parts of the country. But this year, it may be pertinent to look at some of the myths that invoke her warrior form, where she manifests herself as Shakti, the underlying strength in all humanity. #MeToo, anyone? The goddess in India, as in Ancient Egypt and Greece, appears before us in many forms.

So she is the prosperity-endowing Lakshmi as much as she is the bloodthirsty Kali or Chandi. In many myths, especially older ones, the goddess appears as a dual divinity. She is both a generative and destructive force and in ...