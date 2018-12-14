Gyan Prakash's book explains how the Emergency was allowed to happen

When a book about the Emergency goes from quoting Jayaprakash Narayan on page one to talking about how Narendra Modi stoked “Hindu majoritarian resentments against minorities to ride to power” in 2014 on page three, the reader may be forgiven for wondering about the motives of the author. Gyan Prakash, the blurb tells us, is a professor of history at Princeton but, equally significantly, was a member of the Subaltern Studies Collective and even co-wrote the screenplay for the film Bombay Velvet.

But such fears are misplaced. This is a significant and thoughtful book ...