How memes are changing today's social media and digital discourse

In September this year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a dig at the Congress by tweeting a graph about the rise in fuel price. It was meant to show that the percentage of increase was a lot less under its regime than during the tenure of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance.

Instead, the graph listed the absolute price of petrol, which had increased since the BJP came to power in 2014. It was a faux pas the Congress wasn’t going to ignore. In less than an hour, it bombarded Twitter with multiple satirical versions of the graph, each accompanied with a picture of ...