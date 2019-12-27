In a big year for science, we learnt a lot more about the universe

Three images defined science trends in 2019 and one of those was about the acceptance (or rejection) of science, but not science itself. The first, most awe-inspiring, image was that of a black hole, generated by the Event Horizon Telescope, with data stitched together by a team of 200 people, who used images from eight observatories on four continents.

The collective resolution was so high that somebody sitting in Paris could read a newspaper in New York. Seeing is believing. The second image: healthcare workers administering the first effective vaccine against the deadly Ebola virus. ...