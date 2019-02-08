In defence of divorce

An interesting statistic was bouncing around the Internet the other day. According to a 2017 report by Unified Lawyers, a Sydney-based law firm, India has the lowest incidence of divorce in the world — a mere 1 per cent. Luxembourg tops the chart with 87 per cent and Spain comes up second with 65 per cent.

While developing countries do exhibit lower divorce rates, Indians seem to have the toughest, the most iron-clad, bonds of matrimony in the world. It’s enough to make the sanskaari amongst us cut capers and rub their hands in glee. Of course, Twitter wits were soon ...