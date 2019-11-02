In good faith

Hating Muslims is timeless. It’s a classic, know what I mean?” comedian Hasan Minhaj said wryly when he recently swapped stories with desi teenagers about growing up brown and Muslim in America.

Since his rise in 2017 as a producer-presenter on mainstream television, Minhaj has provoked people, at least momentarily, to reflect on such hate, and has given young people from the minorities a role model. His Patriot Act on Netflix exposes stories of systematic greed and corruption in the world with humour and pathos. Rather than distance himself from his identity in a bid for ...