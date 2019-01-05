In Nagpur, a 'rescue centre' helps writers evolve into public speakers

Abhishek Mohurley hails from Gadchiroli in Maharashta. He had more than 10 backlogs in Physics subject while pursuing his engineering, a subject his father holds a PhD in. Coming from a town hit by left-wing insurgency, Mohurley was more interested in writing.

His interest piqued when he met a surrendered Naxalite. He decided to bring to life the journey of this Naxalite from a non-decrepit village to taking up arms against his own country. Mohurley, who once considered himself a black sheep in the family, ended up writing his first book in Marathi on a Naxalite. As the book was ...