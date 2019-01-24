India's Beat Generation

The Hungryalists The Poets Who Sparked a Revolution Maitreyee Bhattacharjee Chowdhury Penguin India Pages 187; Price: Rs 599 This is the first book in English on a generation of writers in the 1960s who called themselves the Hungryalists. They were self-proclaimed “anti-establishment” writers and wrote mostly in Bengali.

Some of their publications, which were bulletins, were also published in English and Hindi. In the “Epilogue”, Ms Bhattacharjee Chowdhury acknowledges that the Hungry Generation never made a comeback in Bengali literature, but “recent ...