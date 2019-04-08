Inspiration sans instruction

Jugaad 3.0: Hacking the Corporation to make it fast, fluid and frugal Simone Bhan Ahuja, Penguin Portfolio; Rs 499, 288 pages Whether you gain from reading this book or not depends on the mindset with which you approach the reading. Is this opening statement obvious and too general? Well, so is this book.

It states the obvious in a highly readable manner. It is unclear why this book has been given the title of Jugaad 3.0, apart from the fact that the author had co-authored an earlier book bearing that word. I may not be quite up-to-date, but is there a well-accepted 2.0 ...