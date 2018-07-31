Intimations from the Emergency

For Reasons of State Delhi under Emergency John Dayal & Ajay Bose Penguin Viking 320 pages; Rs 599 India is a young nation. Three-fourths of us probably have no recollection of the ravages of the Emergency period from January 1975 to March 1977.

The book was first published in 1977, just after the national elections, called by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in a bout of self-delusion as a referendum on the Emergency, swept out the Congress and brought in the lightly glued together Janata Party. The ruling party lost all seven parliamentary seats in Delhi. The ...