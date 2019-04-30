Javanka Inc

Kushner Inc: Greed. Ambition. Corruption Vicky Ward St Martin’s Press; $29.99, 292 pages The ascent of Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner as presidential advisors is one of multiple controversies that assail Donald Trump’s presidency.

His regime that has seen unprecedented turnover at senior levels — Mr Trump is on his third Chief of Staff, that too in a temporary capacity. But his daughter and son-in-law have displayed more resilience than achievement. What makes this underachieving power couple tick? Journalist and author Vicky Ward attempts to ...