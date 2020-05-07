Keep calm- and panic

The first book on the coronavirus crisis is here.

Written by the maverick Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Žižek, it makes an urgent case for re-interpreting the world against the perspective of this unique pandemic. Mr Žižek often likes to invert Marx’s popular quote, “Philosophers have only interpreted the world in many ways; the point, however, is to change it!” into his own updated 21st century version: “We have tried to change the world too much in the 20th century; time has come to interpret it again.” The book has been put together in a remarkably ...