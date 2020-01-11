Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho is an utter master of unsubtle symbolism

Bong Joon Ho is a master of unsubtle symbolism. He calls Parasite (2019), the standout global release of 2019, his “staircase movie”.

He takes us to some of the lowest depths of Seoul, into the semi-basement house of the Kims where Wi-Fi goes to die, and the city’s most impressive heights, the modernist hilltop mansion where the Park family lives. Without ruining the film, which will likely release in cinemas ahead of Oscars season, it can be said that the South Korean director lets inequalities of space show the gaping distance between the working and monied ...