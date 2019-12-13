Legendary Pakistani humorist Moin Akhtar returns - 8 years after his death

If you haven’t been living under a rock, there is a good chance that this man with a set of protruding teeth and a sardonic expression has made multiple appearances on your smartphone screen in the past fortnight.

Those of a certain vintage might recall how during his lifetime, the late Pakistani artist Moin Akhtar and his art — TV programmes, stage shows and plays — kept finding ways to enter Indian homes: through audio cassettes and later pirated video CDs; through television or radio signals caught by households in the border districts of Punjab in the late 1970s ...