Lines of discord

The McMahon Line: A Century of Discord General J J Singh HarperCollins; Rs 799, 464 pages General J J Singh, a former Chief of Army Staff, has produced a useful and detailed backgrounder to the evolution of the McMahon Line as the boundary between India and China in the eastern sector.

Much of the story he recounts in The McMahon Line: A Century of Discord is well known but it is convenient to have the historical material and documentation laid out in an organised and systematic manner. The author also touches upon the disputes in the western and middle sectors of the ...