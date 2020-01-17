Linguist's love

An early poem in the book under review, “Syntax of Thieving”, yokes the act of theft and the act of love. “This poem is an exercise in shop-/ lifting. It extols the personal without permission.” The poem uses several synonyms for theft — loot, burglary, pilferage, hijack.

It is addressed to an unnamed “you”; a reader might imagine this person to be the beloved of the poet or the narrator. The final lines of the poem declare: “This is an act of theft, / but so are all things love.” One wonders if there is a comma missing after ...