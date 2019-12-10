Long-playing novelists

Recently I was on two very long flights, around 15 hours in the air all told with four-hour breaks in-between. So I took along the two latest books by my favourite authors — Jeffery Archer and John le Carre. Both write the good versus evil sort of fiction.

But while Mr Archer writes simple stories — upper-end Mills and Boon, if you like — Mr Le Carre’s stories are very complex. It’s only because they both write so well that they stand out from the crowd. So I was hugely looking forward to reading their new books. I started with Mr le Carre because it ...