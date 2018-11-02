Looming issues

The first giant statue in history we know is that of the sun god Helios on the Greek island of Rhodes. But the Greek word colossus, meaning a statue much larger than life, was coined by Herodotus, the historian who lived and wrote about 400 years before Christ, for other statues.

Herodotus describes in great detail the Pyramids of Giza (he had visited them) and also the statues of the gods that he called colossi. The Rhodes giant, which came about 150 years after Herodotus, is not well described by contemporary historians and we don’t really know what it looked like and how ...