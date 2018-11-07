City of my Heart Accounts of Love, Loss and Betrayal in Nineteenth-Century Delhi Translator: Rana Safvi (from Urdu) Hachette India 247 pages; Rs 399 Early in Dilli ka Aakhri Deedar (translated as The Last Glimpse of Dilli), Syed Wazir Hasan Dehlvi writes: “Delli was never a city of just bricks and stones.” He adds that though the monuments of the city, such as Jama Masjid and the Red Fort, remained standing, its soul was dead.

Written soon after the troubles of 1857-58, this narrative indulges in exquisite nostalgia for a lost city, its once-rich culture and ...