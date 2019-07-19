Lost expression

At a time when his 2008 public art project in New Delhi is under attack yet again, this time by the New Delhi Municipal Corporation, Vibhor Sogani has just completed a similar installation in Dubai.

Sprouts, consisting of a 35-ft-high installation and 80 smaller clones, was commissioned ahead of the Commonwealth Games in the capital but is often threatened with removal, or — as now — recommended for concealment with a cascade fountain and flower beds as part of NDMC’s “landscaping” exercise. In Dubai, Joy is one of the larger public art installations in this ...