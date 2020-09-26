Luka Modric's riveting autobiography, like him, covers a lot of ground

Chances are that if you’re a sucker for football intelligence, then Luka Modric is your guy. Intelligence is that one quality valued by football intellectuals more than anything else.

Great coaches, from Johan Cruyff to Pep Guardiola, have built entire empires around it. In fact, when Barcelona appointed Cruyff as manager, one of the first things he did was to do away with the rule that a midfielder must be at least six feet tall to get into La Masia, the club’s famed youth academy. Instead of pure physicality, the Dutchman demanded something completely different from his ideal ...